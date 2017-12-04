WF Health District opens up new kitchen classroom

The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District wants its residents to live a healthy lifestyle. A new $120,000 kitchen classroom is ready to help with that as they held their grand opening on Monday.

The goal of the Public Health District is to prevent, promote, and protect. That's exactly what they're hoping the kitchen will do.

"This really has been a dream of the staff here at the health department to be able to have a place where we could do hands-on cooking classes with the clients that we serve," Director of Health, Lou Kreidler said.

It's been a project in the works since 2016 with an end goal to increase healthy eating through cooking demonstrations with your favorite recipes.

"Let's see if we can make a few tweaks to it to make it a little bit healthier," Nutrition Coordinator, William Carter said. "And let's prepare it. Anything that's local, anything that's appropriate for this region of the world would be stuff we would be doing in here."

In July Carter said he could not wait to get into the kitchen and start teaching people how to cook their favorite family recipes in a healthy way. Monday he got to use it for the first time and was very impressed.

Kreidler and Smith think the opening of the new kitchen classroom is only a taste of what's to come.

"This is a very important tool in the arsenal," Carter said. "We're always telling people to eat healthier. But it's great that we can now show them."

"This really is about changing the culture of our community," Kreidler said. "And moving from an environment where people tend to fry foods and don't know what other options are available, or they think it won't taste good."

The kitchen classroom will accommodate a number of groups including the Diabetes Education Empowerment Program and WIC. Kreidler said if you teach people young it will stick with them when they're older.

