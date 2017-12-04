Early voting for WF runoff election to conclude Tuesday

Early voting for the Wichita Falls City Councilor At-Large seat continues through Tuesday night.

As of Monday morning, 1,313 people had cast their ballots early. You can vote tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Home Depot or Sikes Center Mall and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Memorial Auditorium.

City Clerk Tracy Norr is urging people to set aside a few minutes to make their voice heard.

"If they don't vote, they might be surprised at the outcome," Norr said. "It might not be what they anticipate or what they want. I've seen elections with a one-point difference."

If you wait until election day, Saturday, December 9, you will have to vote at your set precinct location. For that complete list, click here.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved