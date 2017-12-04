Wichita Falls couple arrested for debit card abuse

Two people are behind bars in Wichita Falls accused of spending more than $350 from a debit card that did not belong to either of them.

On October 23, the victim came to the front desk at the WFPD to file a credit/debit card abuse report. The victim said fourteen charges were made to her debit card between October 12 and 13 without her permission.

The total amount came out to $359.03. The victim told police she believed her daughter, Erin Miller, 32, and her daughter's husband, Justin Dudley, 35, were the ones responsible for the charges.

The victim told officers she was willing to prosecute. Surveillance video from several of the businesses were shown to the victim on November 20.

The victim positively identified Miller and Dudley as the suspects. The victim is 70 years old which enhanced the charges against the pair.

Both were arrested on November 30 and charged with Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse - Enhanced - Elderly Victim. As of Monday afternoon, both were still in the Wichita Co. Jail.

