WFPD: 20-year-old arrested for DWI - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD: 20-year-old arrested for DWI

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter

Caitlynn Stone (Source: WCSO) Caitlynn Stone (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A woman was arrested Friday afternoon following an accident at a popular intersection in Wichita Falls. 

Around 4:23 p.m. officers were called out to Taft Blvd. and Southwest Parkway for an accident. When police arrived on the scene they found one of the drivers involved acting erratically.

The driver was Caitlynn Stone, 20. Officers said in plain view inside of Stone's vehicle they could see several opened alcoholic beverage cans. Police also said they found a small glass pipe with burnt marijuana inside. 

Following the discovery inside her vehicle, Stone was asked to take the field sobriety tests. Police said Stone failed those tests. Officer said Stone was then taken to United Regional for her blood to be taken for evidence. 

Then she was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail for Driving While Intoxicated. 


 

