Burkburnett man arrested for DWI in Wichita Falls

A Burkburnett man was arrested early Sunday morning for DWI with two previous convictions.

Around 2:59 a.m. officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of McNiel and Southwest Parkway.

Police arrived at the scene and found a truck on its side facing east in the westbound lane on Southwest Parkway. Officers also noticed guardrail damaged associated with this single-vehicle crash.

The driver, Dustin Snyder, 29, was stuck inside. Once first responders were able to free him officers said they could smell alcohol on his breath and he exhibited other signs of intoxication.

Snyder complained of leg pain after being freed from the truck so officers did not have him perform the field sobriety tests on the scene. Snyder was taken to United Regional where his blood was drawn.

Following the visit to the hospital, Snyder was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail. Snyder has two previous convictions for DWI from 2009 and 2011.

As of Monday evening, Snyder remains behind bars on a $10,000 bond.

