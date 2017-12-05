HS basketball: Monday 12/4

Petrolia's Sam Deford signed to play softball in college, while Archer City's Lauren Castles announced her commitment to play volleyball

Highlights of #7 Notre Dame's girls vs #9 Plainview Christian in a neutral-site game in Vernon, and more scores!

Notre Dame coach Steve Smith draws up a play in the huddle Monday / Source: KAUZ

Game information for Hirschi and Graham in the 4th round of the playoffs, plus a marquee game that will be played Friday in Iowa Park

Charley Hoffman turning Hero World Challenge into a one-man show, at least on the scoreboard.