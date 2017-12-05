HS basketball: Monday 12/4 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS basketball: Monday 12/4

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Notre Dame coach Steve Smith draws up a play in the huddle Monday / Source: KAUZ Notre Dame coach Steve Smith draws up a play in the huddle Monday / Source: KAUZ
VERNON, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

#9 Plainview Christian  32
#7 Notre Dame             37
(at Vernon College)
ND: Reagan Macha 13 pts, Ellen Parkey 10

Boys

Archer City  61
Dublin       102
AC: Morgan Wylie 22 pts

Plainview Christian  69
Notre Dame             41
(at Vernon College)

