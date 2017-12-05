Hirschi, Graham week 4 playoff pairings - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Hirschi, Graham week 4 playoff pairings

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Reg. I-4A Div. I Final

Hirschi (11-2) vs #8 Stephenville (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Saginaw Chisholm Trail's Ranger Stadium

Reg. I-4A Div. II Final

#4 Graham (13-0) vs Bushland (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Lubbock's Lowrey Field

There is also one playoff game being played in Texoma Friday night:

Reg. II-2A Div. II Final

#2 Albany (13-0) vs #3 Muenster (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Iowa Park's Hawk Stadium

  • Sam Deford signs, Lauren Castles commits

    

    Petrolia's Sam Deford signed to play softball in college, while Archer City's Lauren Castles announced her commitment to play volleyball

  • HS basketball: Monday 12/4

    

    Highlights of #7 Notre Dame's girls vs #9 Plainview Christian in a neutral-site game in Vernon, and more scores!

  • Hirschi, Graham week 4 playoff pairings

    

    Game information for Hirschi and Graham in the 4th round of the playoffs, plus a marquee game that will be played Friday in Iowa Park

