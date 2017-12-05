Sam Deford signs, Lauren Castles commits - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Sam Deford signs, Lauren Castles commits

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
(Contributed photo) (Contributed photo)
PETROLIA, TX (KAUZ) -

Deford signs with PCC softball

Petrolia's Sam Deford signed Monday to play softball for Pratt Community College in Kansas.

She was a first-team all-District 8-2A infielder for the Lady Pirates as a junior in 2017.

Castles commits to LCU volleyball

Archer City's Lauren Castles announced her college commitment Monday. 

She said on her Twitter page that she'll play volleyball for the Lady Chaps of Lubbock Christian University, which will join the Lone Star Conference in the fall of 2019.

Castles made the All-Tournament team in the past two UIL state tournaments, and was a contributor as a freshman to another state run for the Lady Cats.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • Sam Deford signs, Lauren Castles commits

    Sam Deford signs, Lauren Castles commits

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:28 AM EST2017-12-05 05:28:27 GMT
    (Contributed photo)(Contributed photo)

    Petrolia's Sam Deford signed to play softball in college, while Archer City's Lauren Castles announced her commitment to play volleyball

    Petrolia's Sam Deford signed to play softball in college, while Archer City's Lauren Castles announced her commitment to play volleyball

  • HS basketball: Monday 12/4

    HS basketball: Monday 12/4

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:38 AM EST2017-12-05 05:38:31 GMT
    Notre Dame coach Steve Smith draws up a play in the huddle Monday / Source: KAUZNotre Dame coach Steve Smith draws up a play in the huddle Monday / Source: KAUZ

    Highlights of #7 Notre Dame's girls vs #9 Plainview Christian in a neutral-site game in Vernon, and more scores!

    Highlights of #7 Notre Dame's girls vs #9 Plainview Christian in a neutral-site game in Vernon, and more scores!

  • Hirschi, Graham week 4 playoff pairings

    Hirschi, Graham week 4 playoff pairings

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 12:17 AM EST2017-12-05 05:17:35 GMT
    (Source:RNN)(Source:RNN)

    Game information for Hirschi and Graham in the 4th round of the playoffs, plus a marquee game that will be played Friday in Iowa Park

    Game information for Hirschi and Graham in the 4th round of the playoffs, plus a marquee game that will be played Friday in Iowa Park

    •   
Powered by Frankly