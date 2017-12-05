Sam Deford signs, Lauren Castles commits

Petrolia's Sam Deford signed to play softball in college, while Archer City's Lauren Castles announced her commitment to play volleyball
Petrolia's Sam Deford signed to play softball in college, while Archer City's Lauren Castles announced her commitment to play volleyball
Highlights of #7 Notre Dame's girls vs #9 Plainview Christian in a neutral-site game in Vernon, and more scores!
Highlights of #7 Notre Dame's girls vs #9 Plainview Christian in a neutral-site game in Vernon, and more scores!
Game information for Hirschi and Graham in the 4th round of the playoffs, plus a marquee game that will be played Friday in Iowa Park
Game information for Hirschi and Graham in the 4th round of the playoffs, plus a marquee game that will be played Friday in Iowa Park
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?
Which looms largest for the selection committee - a conference championship or a 31-point loss?