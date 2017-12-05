Sam Deford signs, Lauren Castles commits

Deford signs with PCC softball

Petrolia's Sam Deford signed Monday to play softball for Pratt Community College in Kansas.

She was a first-team all-District 8-2A infielder for the Lady Pirates as a junior in 2017.

Castles commits to LCU volleyball

Archer City's Lauren Castles announced her college commitment Monday.

She said on her Twitter page that she'll play volleyball for the Lady Chaps of Lubbock Christian University, which will join the Lone Star Conference in the fall of 2019.

Castles made the All-Tournament team in the past two UIL state tournaments, and was a contributor as a freshman to another state run for the Lady Cats.

