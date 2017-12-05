WFPD working two scenes that may be related - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD working two scenes that may be related

By Jeremy Andrews, Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls Police are working two scenes Monday night that may be related.

Just before 10:00 p.m. Officers were called out to an apartment complex at the 5500 block of Professional Drive.

Crime scene tape is up as police search the area.

Less than a mile away police are also checking out a car that was pulled over on the side of the road in the 2000 block of W. Rathgeber Rd.

