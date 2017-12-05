Downtown WF businesses ready for holidays

Downtown Wichita Falls is shining brighter and it is not just because of all the holiday decorations, the new businesses are also lighting up the streets.

The newest addition to downtown, Half Pint Taproom and Restoration Hall, held a ribbon cutting Monday as it opened its doors to the public for the first time.

Owners Cynthia Doten and Dent Keltner wanted to get the ball rolling for the holidays, a time frame other businesses were hoping to hit too.

“A lot of people will come from out of town, so that's the perfect time to open,” said Doten.



Opening up and expanding is exactly what is happening downtown. Just a few blocks away 8th Street Coffee House's new addition is ready to go too.



“We wanted to get the expansion done before actually the Christmas Parade, it's one of the biggest days of the year for us,” said D'Ann Delcoure, owner of the coffee shop. “We wanted to be able to open it up and let everyone see what we've been doing.”

Like their baked goods, gelato, small market and extra seating.



Henry Florsheim, President of the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce, said historical people love downtown because it is where they can come together.

“To be able to go to that one location, park and walk around and have all these different options of things to do, places to shop, lunch options and drink options, that's what people want,” said Florsheim.



They also want to see the city's history restored, a memo Half Pint got!

The home of Half Pint has some serious history. It was the first general store opened by the city's first mayor, and it was also one of Wichita Falls' first car dealerships.



“People still love that historical feel that historical view," said Keltner.

The building has exposed brick walls and ductwork and a tall tin ceiling. Those brick walls, tin ceiling and roof structure are all original.

"That’s kind of what we’re going for, is a historic industrial environment," said Keltner.

The Greear's spent the night soaking up that atmosphere and said they plan on taking their family and friends out to a few places downtown during the Christmas season.



Kevin Greear said he and his wife have brought several people to another popular downtown destination, the Highlander Public House.

“8th Street Coffee Shop, I think Ganache is coming in and there are a lot of fun shopping spots here,” said Patricia Greear.

Ganache To-Go is opening up. The duel downtown business also includes Karat Bar and Bistro.

It is located at the Historic Zale’s building and is having its grand opening on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved