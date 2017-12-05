Tattoo expo ordinance, Owens Corning expansion and more approved by city council

Newschannel 6 has learned Amfuel will cease operations in Wichita Falls by December 31.
A South Texas woman is behind bars in Wichita Falls accused of trying to pass counterfeit bills.
On Monday, around 11:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Joline in reference to a burglary in progress.
