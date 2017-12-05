Tattoo expo ordinance, Owens Corning expansion and more approved by city council

On Tuesday, Wichita Falls City Council passed many ordinances and resolutions.

An ordinance was passed changing the city's current body art ordinance to allow for future tattoo expos.

Two resolutions were passed to spend $2.1 million on an expansion of Owens Corning and Eagle Rail Services. The expansions will bring 82 additional jobs to the city.

A resolution was passed to spend $33,600 for Sheppard Military Affairs Committee to develop a base realignment and closure strategy. No closures at the base are currently scheduled.

Newschannel 6 Reporter Alex Achten will have more on Newschannel 6.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved