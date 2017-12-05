WFPD: Naked woman found inside apartment, eating victim's food

A Wichita Falls woman is behind bars after police said she broke into someone's apartment and ate their food.

On Monday, around 11:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Joline in reference to a burglary in progress.

When police arrived, the victim was on the front porch arguing with the suspect, Angela Everman, 40. The victim told officers when they came home they found Everman naked inside their residence.

The victim said Everman had turned on the gas to the stove and began eating the victim's food to include cake, a salad, popcorn, a cookie, and she drank a Pepsi.

Everman told officers she broke a window to get inside the apartment. Once inside, Everman said she washed her hair and ate the food listed above. Everman told police she had been at the apartment for two hours and was not allowed to be there.

Everman told officers she chose the apartment because she remembered it from a long time ago and she knew the layout. Officers could see signs of forced entry through a window in the apartment.

Everman was arrested and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail for Burglary of a Habitation.

