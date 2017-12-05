Woman arrested for alleged use of fake money in WF - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Woman arrested for alleged use of fake money in WF

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Ashley Nicole Fore (Source: WCSO) Ashley Nicole Fore (Source: WCSO)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

A South Texas woman is behind bars in Wichita Falls accused of trying to pass counterfeit bills. 

On Monday, around 1:07 p.m. officers were dispatched to the La Quinta on Montgomery Place in reference to a counterfeit or forgery that had just taken place. 

When police arrived on the scene, the hotel manager told them the suspect, who was staying at the hotel, had just used a counterfeit $20.

The room was checked and a pillowcase full of counterfeit bills were discovered. The tenants of the room were found standing next to their car in the parking lot. 

Officers identified one of them as Ashley Nicole Fore, 33. Police found Fore to have a printer in her possession. Officers received signed consent to search their vehicle. 

Multiple counterfeit bills were found inside the vehicle. Fore told officers she had gone to Target the night before to purchase some items. 

Surveillance footage of Fore making the purchases with counterfeit bills was given to authorities. Target managers confirmed Fore was the suspect who had passed counterfeit money in their store the night before.

A small coin bag found inside Fore's purse had several counterfeit $20 inside. Fore was arrested and charged with Forgery. She is in the Wichita Co. Jail on a $5,000 bond. 

