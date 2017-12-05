Changes being made to WF water reuse project - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Changes being made to WF water reuse project

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Connect
Water Reuse Project Water Reuse Project
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls is 90-percent complete with its Water Reuse Project but have one more change to make before it's complete.

On Tuesday, city councilors passed a resolution to spend $96,619 on a change order to address miscellaneous additions and subtractions to the project.

It will add 34 days to the contract, however, it is expected to be completed sometime in January.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

