Changes being made to WF water reuse project

Wichita Falls is 90-percent complete with its Water Reuse Project but have one more change to make before it's complete.

On Tuesday, city councilors passed a resolution to spend $96,619 on a change order to address miscellaneous additions and subtractions to the project.

It will add 34 days to the contract, however, it is expected to be completed sometime in January.

