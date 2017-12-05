Two Wichita Falls businesses set to expand

It's official. Owens Corning and Eagle Rail Services are expanding in Wichita Falls.

On Tuesday, city council passed two resolutions to spend $2.1 million total on the expansions. They will bring a total of 82 new jobs to the city and City Manager Darron Leiker is excited about more than just the increase in work.

"These jobs are well above our average paying jobs," Leiker said. "So those are the best kind obviously."

This is Eagle Rail's third expansion since they moved to the falls in 2014. Owens Corning decided to consolidate their plant in Maine with Wichita Falls because of the workforce and city's incentives package.

