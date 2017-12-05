90 pounds of marijuana seized in Texas panhandle - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

90 pounds of marijuana seized in Texas panhandle

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
(Source: DPS) (Source: DPS)
CONWAY, Tx (KAUZ) -

More than half a million dollars worth of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop in the Texas panhandle. 

Around 4:39 p.m. on Saturday, a DPS trooper stopped a vehicle on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. During the stop, the trooper discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in the rear cargo area.

The total weight of the drugs came out to 90 pounds. The price of the illegal cargo is estimated at $546,000.

Virginia Pulido-Griego, 46, and Juan Lombera-Bustamante, 35, both of Clearlake, California, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

It is believed the drugs were being taken from California to Kansas. 

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
 

