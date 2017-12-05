90 pounds of marijuana seized in Texas panhandle

More than half a million dollars worth of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop in the Texas panhandle.

Around 4:39 p.m. on Saturday, a DPS trooper stopped a vehicle on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. During the stop, the trooper discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana in the rear cargo area.

The total weight of the drugs came out to 90 pounds. The price of the illegal cargo is estimated at $546,000.

Virginia Pulido-Griego, 46, and Juan Lombera-Bustamante, 35, both of Clearlake, California, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

It is believed the drugs were being taken from California to Kansas.

