Wichita Falls man arrested after chase in panhandle

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
CARSON COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

A Wichita Falls man has been booked into the Carson County Jail following a high-speed chase on Tuesday morning. 

Around 8:15 a.m. the Donley County Communications sent out an alert over the radio to advise law enforcement in the area of a gas theft.

The drive-off had just occurred at the Allsups in Clarendon. DPS officials said the vehicle description given was a dark gray SUV with a possible white man as the driver. 

Around 9:18 a.m. a DPS trooper working traffic in Armstrong County on SH 207 saw the suspect vehicle and attempted to make the driver stop. 

The driver refused and led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that included speeds over 100 MPH and traveled through multiple county and farm to market roads. The suspect drove through three gates and avoided two spike deployments during the chase.

The vehicle finally came to a stop around 10:10 a.m. in Carson County. The suspect, Austin Riggins, 29, of Wichita Falls, was arrested and charged with Evading in a Vehicle (Felony) and hauled off to jail. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

