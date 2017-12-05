Tattoo expos will be allowed to come to Wichita Falls

Temporary body art events are now being allowed in Wichita Falls.

On Tuesday, the city council made changes to the current body art ordinance that will allow for tattoo expos.

The city began looking into it after a promoter came to them about wanting to do an event in the Falls. The Ink Masters Expo is scheduled to take place June 22-24 at the MPEC.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved