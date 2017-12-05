Woman's Forum 38th Christmas Tour of Homes - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Woman's Forum 38th Christmas Tour of Homes

By Brenda Robledo, Reporter
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Five private homes in Wichita Falls were open to the public Tuesday to tour, as part of the Woman's Forum Christmas Fundraiser.

The Christmas Tour of Homes has been a tradition in Wichita Falls for 38 years.

This year the event was put on by the Senior Junior Forum, The Forum, and Junior Forum.

The public is able to tour five homes and check out their unique Christmas decorations for $20.

All the proceeds are shared between these organizations in support of charitable works in the city.

"It's just a very festive event to take part of," Becky Hart, a Senior-Junior Forum member said. "Especially this evening, they will all be lit up with Christmas lights."

The homes participating this year are : 

Dale & Nann Harvey
2904 Harrison Blvd.

Kevin & Ashley Parsons
2025 Avondale 

Mark & Susan Kimes
3407 Westbury Ln.

Ronald & Susan Gross
3008 Tenth St.

Cliff & Sarah Swanson
2406 Buena Vista

Tickets are available at each home and the fundraiser will go on until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

