Woman's Forum 38th Christmas Tour of Homes

Five private homes in Wichita Falls were open to the public Tuesday to tour, as part of the Woman's Forum Christmas Fundraiser.

The Christmas Tour of Homes has been a tradition in Wichita Falls for 38 years.

This year the event was put on by the Senior Junior Forum, The Forum, and Junior Forum.

The public is able to tour five homes and check out their unique Christmas decorations for $20.

All the proceeds are shared between these organizations in support of charitable works in the city.

"It's just a very festive event to take part of," Becky Hart, a Senior-Junior Forum member said. "Especially this evening, they will all be lit up with Christmas lights."

The homes participating this year are :

Dale & Nann Harvey

2904 Harrison Blvd.

Kevin & Ashley Parsons

2025 Avondale

Mark & Susan Kimes

3407 Westbury Ln.

Ronald & Susan Gross

3008 Tenth St.

Cliff & Sarah Swanson

2406 Buena Vista

Tickets are available at each home and the fundraiser will go on until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

