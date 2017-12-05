It will Get Colder Before the Weekend

Temperatures are a touch colder this morning than Tuesday, but winds are not nearly as strong. Unfortunately, like Tuesday, we'll see a lot of cloud cover today. Afternoon highs will be in the low and mid 50s. Tomorrow will be even colder. Despite some sunshine temperatures will be in the 30s much of the day Thursday with north winds. We're expecting slightly warmer temperatures for the weekend along with mostly sunny skies. There is no significant chance of rain in the seven day. Drought has been building in Texoma for about seven weeks now.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist