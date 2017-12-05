Sheppard Military Affairs Committee working on BRAC realignment strategy

The Sheppard Military Affairs Committee is working hard to make sure a Base Realignment and Closure Strategy doesn't hurt the base and Wichita Falls like it did in 2005.

On Tuesday, Wichita Falls councilors passed a resolution to spend $33,600 on the project.

During the 2005 BRAC realignment, Sheppard Air Force Base lost its medical training wing which led to the loss of 2,000 employees and $48 million for the Wichita Falls economy the following year.

The city and base are trying to prevent a future loss with this project.

"The board wanted to go ahead and do the study of their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats analysis at Sheppard and get a strategy in place that we would have ready to pull out and implement as soon as it was needed," President of SMAC, Glenn Barham said.

"We do everything we can to preserve and protect Sheppard," Wichita Falls City Manager, Darron Leiker said. "The Sheppard Military Affairs Committee works to expand the footprint and presence of Sheppard to have even more of an economic impact."

Barham said it's just a precaution and that they don't anticipate a BRAC realignment until at least 2021.

The total cost of the project is $56,000 and Wichita County and Burkburnett have already agreed to help pay as well. Barham said they will ask Iowa Park for funds in January.

