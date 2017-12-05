WFISD administrators take active shooting training

Wichita Falls ISD principals and administrators from each of the district's school campus learned how to fight back.

In an effort to keep Texoma kids safe while in their care staff attended an active shooter response program called ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate).

Wichita Falls ISD uses the lockdown system, no one is allowed inside or outside of the building, during active shooter situations and it is going to supplement that with the Alice training.

"It's scary," Shannon Cunningham Rider High School Assistant Principal said. "You feel the weight of wanting to keep every single person and every kid safe."

The 20 plus school administrators learned what options they have if a gunman makes their way inside a classroom, what steps they can take to distract the shooter and how their students can help

"With movement, distance, distraction, and then swarm," Carly Lane ALICE Institute Co-founder said. "If we need to. We use our number to actually take back control of the situation."

"I've had training in the past but I'm excited we're going to get better training to keep students safe," Cunningham said.

Lane, a former elementary school principal who was teaching in Texas when the Columbine shooting shook the nation, created ALICE Institute after her husband, who is a former SWAT officer, asked her what plans she had in place for her school. She knew a change had to be made.

That change is now used in more than 4,000 school districts.

It was used in October, following a shooting and search for a gunman near Zundy elementary. The elementary school's principal used ALICE tactics to keep students safe.

"She had already implemented some of the things we've implemented today for other campuses and it proved very worthwhile," Larry Menefee Coordinator of School Administrations.

The ALICE training is always age appropriate.

"We do not suggest swarm with an elementary," Lane said. "That would not make any sense. but we can teach them movement, noise, distance, distraction."

The training is a two-day process that continued Wednesday morning.

Principals and staff will take what they have learned back to their school to ensure everyone from the front desk to those who work in the cafeteria are trained.

