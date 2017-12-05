WFPD warns drivers of warming car dangers

The Wichita Falls Police Department is reminding drivers of the dangers of leaving their car on and unattended.

With colder temperatures like Tuesday many turn on their car to warm it up and go back inside their home leaving their car unattended.

Police say doing that not only increases your odds of having it stolen but it's also against the law.

"It makes for an easy target to get your vehicle stolen," Sergeant Harold McClure, with WFPD said. "We definitely encourage people not to do that. I understand the convenience of being able to get out there and it's a nice warm car, however, it's just not safe."

Sergeant McClure said it's better to be cold for a few minutes than to be left in the cold while the thief drives it away.

Drivers can also consider a remote car starter. This allows the driver to start the car without putting the keys in the ignition or unlocking it.

