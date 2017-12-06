HS hoops scores and highlights: December 5 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS hoops scores and highlights: December 5

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Bowie coach Doug Boxell instructs his team between quarters in Burkburnett / Source: KAUZ Bowie coach Doug Boxell instructs his team between quarters in Burkburnett / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

Non-District

Weatherford  64
Rider             79

#2 Bowie      57
Burkburnett  69
BOW: Daniel Mosley 34 pts
BURK: Kendarius Horton 28 pts, Jaevion Moreland 16

Lake Worth  32
Graham       71

City View  48
Seymour   57
CV: Austin Lucas 18 pts, Jayln Marks 15
SEY: Aaron Ermis 21 pts

Henrietta       56
#12 Graford  64
F/OT

Petrolia   33
Holliday  91
PET: Dayton Romines 10 pts
HOL: Garron Anderson 18 pts, Matthew Griffin 16, Chase Borchardt 14

#7 Nocona  61
Pottsboro    64

Haskell   34
Quanah  35

Crowell    32
Paducah  55

Weatherford Christian  33
Wichita Christian          71
WCS: Evan Findley 25 pts

Girls

Non-District

Rider     32
Haltom  36

Wichita Falls  26
Bowie            50

Burkburnett   52
#22 Nocona  54
BURK: Eternity Jackson 23 pts
NOC: Averee Kleinhans 25 pts

Graham  28
Decatur  49

Vernon   52
Munday  32

Olney       44
City View  24

Henrietta  54
Graford    40

Petrolia   49
Holliday  48
PET: Lindy Alexander 22 pts
HOL: Bree Zellers 15 pts

Archer City  65
Stamford     39

#5 Haskell  40
Quanah      16

#17 Seymour  17
#11 Jim Ned   51
(in Breckenridge)

Harrold           19
Prairie Valley  82

Benjamin           51
Patton Springs  55
BEN: Temi Flowers 15 pts

Weatherford Christian  41
Wichita Christian          42
WCS: Addi Vasquez/Maddison Harris 13 pts each, Emily Baker 10

    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.
    After advancing to its seventh NCAA quarterfinal in program history, Midwestern State closed at No. 5 in the final 2017 United Soccer Coaches' Division II rankings Tuesday afternoon

    Bill Maskill guided Midwestern State through tragedy this fall to post the program's second unbeaten regular season as the 16th-year mentor of the Mustangs was named the American Football Coaches' Association Division II Regional Coach of the Year Tuesday morning

