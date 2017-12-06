Daimarqua Foster a Mr Texas Football finalist

Daimarqua Foster scores a touchdown against Decatur in the Regional Semifinals / Source: KAUZ

Hirschi's Daimarqua Foster has enjoyed an amazing junior season, the most prolific in Texoma history.

Now he's up for one of the most prestigious honors in Texas, the "Mr. Texas Football" Player of the Year award!

He was announced Tuesday as one of ten finalists for the award, one of just two running backs to go along with eight quarterbacks.

The winner will be announced before the 2017 Texas Bowl in Houston, on December 27th.

2017 Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year Finalists

RB Daimarqua Foster, Hirschi

QB Qua Gray, Lubbock Coronado

QB Grant Gunnell, Houston St. Pius X

QB/DB Brian Hamilton, Albany

RB Keontay Ingram, Carthage

QB Roschon Johnson, Port Neches-Groves

QB Tanner Mordecai, Hewitt Midway

QB Jackson Sampson, New Diana

QB Spencer Sanders, Denton Ryan

QB Julon Williams, Converse Judson

