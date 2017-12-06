Daimarqua Foster a Mr Texas Football finalist - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Daimarqua Foster a Mr Texas Football finalist

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Daimarqua Foster scores a touchdown against Decatur in the Regional Semifinals / Source: KAUZ Daimarqua Foster scores a touchdown against Decatur in the Regional Semifinals / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Hirschi's Daimarqua Foster has enjoyed an amazing junior season, the most prolific in Texoma history.

Now he's up for one of the most prestigious honors in Texas, the "Mr. Texas Football" Player of the Year award!

He was announced Tuesday as one of ten finalists for the award, one of just two running backs to go along with eight quarterbacks.

The winner will be announced before the 2017 Texas Bowl in Houston, on December 27th.

2017 Mr. Texas Football Player of the Year Finalists

RB Daimarqua Foster, Hirschi
QB Qua Gray, Lubbock Coronado
QB Grant Gunnell, Houston St. Pius X
QB/DB Brian Hamilton, Albany
RB Keontay Ingram, Carthage
QB Roschon Johnson, Port Neches-Groves
QB Tanner Mordecai, Hewitt Midway
QB Jackson Sampson, New Diana
QB Spencer Sanders, Denton Ryan
QB Julon Williams, Converse Judson

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

