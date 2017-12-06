MSU men's soccer ranks 5th in final USC poll

After advancing to its seventh NCAA quarterfinal in program history, Midwestern State closed at No. 5 in the final 2017 United Soccer Coaches' Division II rankings Tuesday afternoon
After advancing to its seventh NCAA quarterfinal in program history, Midwestern State closed at No. 5 in the final 2017 United Soccer Coaches' Division II rankings Tuesday afternoon
Bill Maskill guided Midwestern State through tragedy this fall to post the program's second unbeaten regular season as the 16th-year mentor of the Mustangs was named the American Football Coaches' Association Division II Regional Coach of the Year Tuesday morning
Bill Maskill guided Midwestern State through tragedy this fall to post the program's second unbeaten regular season as the 16th-year mentor of the Mustangs was named the American Football Coaches' Association Division II Regional Coach of the Year Tuesday morning
Area hoops scores with highlights of Rider, Bowie, Burkburnett, Petrolia and Holliday boys, and Petrolia, Holliday and Wichita Christian girls!
Area hoops scores with highlights of Rider, Bowie, Burkburnett, Petrolia and Holliday boys, and Petrolia, Holliday and Wichita Christian girls!
Hirschi's Daimarqua Foster has enjoyed an amazing junior season, the most prolific in Texoma history. Now he's up for one of the most prestigious honors in Texas, the "Mr. Texas Football" Player of the Year award!
Hirschi's Daimarqua Foster has enjoyed an amazing junior season, the most prolific in Texoma history. Now he's up for one of the most prestigious honors in Texas, the "Mr. Texas Football" Player of the Year award!