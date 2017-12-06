Holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching

The countdown to get your gifts and Christmas cards mailed is beginning to draw near. Here are the dates you need to mark on your calendar or set up notifications for on your smartphones.

UPS:

Monday, December 18 (Last day to ship 3 Day Select)

Wednesday, December 20 (Last day to ship 2nd Day Air Packages)

Friday, December 22 (Last date to ship all Next Day Air Packages)

FedEx:

Friday, December 22 is the date all shipments must be in to ensure delivery.

USPS:

Thursday, December 14 (Last day for Retail Ground Delivery)

Tuesday, December 19 (Last day for First Class Mail Delivery)

Wednesday, December 20 (Last day for Priority Mail Delivery)

Friday, December 22 (Last day for Priority Mail Express Delivery)

