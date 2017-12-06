It's National Influenza Week

This week is National Influenza Week. A week to help bring awareness and highlight the importance of getting your flu vaccine.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been more than 7,000 cases of the flu in the U.S. this year.

A Pharmacist at Harvest Drug & Gift said they have given between 500 and 600 flu shots which is typically what they see in a year but they expect those numbers to increase.

Those who are at higher risk of getting the flu are children younger than five, pregnant women, and adults who are over 65 years of age.

