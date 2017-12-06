Archer City High School students prepare to compete in robotics tournament

19 Archer City High school students are headed to Dallas for the BEST Robotics State Tournament on Thursday.

The students created a robot out of pipes, Styrofoam, and plywood in just six weeks on a budget of around $1,300. The school is hosting a special send-off for the team on Thursday morning at 8:15 a.m.

The students involved said this has been a fun experience. Many of them plan to go into the tech industry following graduation and are glad they get to work on their talents while in high school.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved