3rd annual Christmas on the Square in Archer City

The 3rd annual Christmas on the Square is expected to attract hundreds to Archer City.

The family fun event will be filled with music, food, and photos with Santa Claus. The fun will start at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday and will last until 8:30 p.m.

