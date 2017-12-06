2018 UIL conference classifications announced - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

2018 UIL conference classifications announced

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Here is where Texoma schools will be in the new 2018-20 UIL Classification, with their official enrollment number. Districts will be announced on Realignment Day in February:

5A Div. II - 1150-1839

Rider 1497
WFHS 1257

4A Div. I - 790-1149

Hirschi 922
Burkburnett 914

4A Div. II - 505-789

Graham 690
Vernon 602
Iowa Park 534

3A Div. I - 335-504

Bowie 495 note: Stayed in 3A by 9 students

3A Div. II - 225-334

Holliday 307
City View 287
Henrietta 267
Nocona 244

2A Div. I - 161.5-224

Olney 177
Seymour 162 note: smallest school in 2A-DI

2A Div. II - 105-161.4

Quanah 156
Petrolia 151
Windthorst 137 note: dropped from Div. I
Archer City 134
Electra 112
Munday 92 note: will compete in Class A sports other than football

1A Div. I - 55.5-104.9

Saint Jo 86
Knox City 75
Chillicothe 69 note: up from Div. II
Newcastle 67
Crowell 64 note: up from Div. II
Northside 61 note: up from Div. II

1A Div. II - up to 55

Forestburg 54 note: dropped from Div. I
Woodson 54
Benjamin 53
Throckmorton 40
Harrold 25 note: did not play football in 2017 due to low numbers
Gold-Burg 22 note: dropped from Div. I

Class 1A non-football - 104.9 and below

Prairie Valley 49
Midway 46
Bellevue 43

