2018 UIL conference classifications announced

Here is where Texoma schools will be in the new 2018-20 UIL Classification, with their official enrollment number. Districts will be announced on Realignment Day in February:

5A Div. II - 1150-1839

Rider 1497

WFHS 1257

4A Div. I - 790-1149

Hirschi 922

Burkburnett 914

4A Div. II - 505-789

Graham 690

Vernon 602

Iowa Park 534

3A Div. I - 335-504

Bowie 495 note: Stayed in 3A by 9 students

3A Div. II - 225-334

Holliday 307

City View 287

Henrietta 267

Nocona 244

2A Div. I - 161.5-224

Olney 177

Seymour 162 note: smallest school in 2A-DI

2A Div. II - 105-161.4

Quanah 156

Petrolia 151

Windthorst 137 note: dropped from Div. I

Archer City 134

Electra 112

Munday 92 note: will compete in Class A sports other than football

1A Div. I - 55.5-104.9

Saint Jo 86

Knox City 75

Chillicothe 69 note: up from Div. II

Newcastle 67

Crowell 64 note: up from Div. II

Northside 61 note: up from Div. II

1A Div. II - up to 55

Forestburg 54 note: dropped from Div. I

Woodson 54

Benjamin 53

Throckmorton 40

Harrold 25 note: did not play football in 2017 due to low numbers

Gold-Burg 22 note: dropped from Div. I

Class 1A non-football - 104.9 and below

Prairie Valley 49

Midway 46

Bellevue 43

