Coy's shuts its doors in Vernon

Newschannel 6 has learned Coy's, a Vernon family-owned grocery store, will be closing its doors after 44 years.

Bambi Nava, the owner of Coy's, confirmed the grocery store was sold to Albertsons and will close its doors on December 13. A new Ace Hardware store will open at the location.

Nava sent this statement:

"We want to thank the Vernon community for a wonderful 44 years. We’ve been so proud to be a local business partner and hold dear all of the relationships we’ve made with our customers over those years. While the end of an era is always hard, Vernon will get to welcome a new Ace Hardware store at the location in the coming weeks. Certainly, it will be a sad day when we close our doors for good, but our local friends at United whose Texas roots actually started right here in Vernon will be here to take care of our local community and guest needs without missing a beat."

Coy's employs 24 people. All of those employees have been offered jobs at the United Supermarket and Ace Hardware stores in Vernon. Coy's will officially close its doors on December 13.

