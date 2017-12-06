Former employee drops lawsuit against Jody Wade Enterprises, LLC

A Wichita Falls business owner is being sued by a former employee who claims they were sexually harassed by the business owner.

A Wichita Falls business owner is being sued by a former employee who claims they were sexually harassed by the business owner.

A former employee of a Wichita Falls business owner has dropped his lawsuit against his former boss.

In April, Clayton Baxter filed a lawsuit against Jody Wade for sexual harassment claims while Baxter worked for Wade as a marketing manager for a three and a half month period.

According to 78th District Court documents, the plaintiff, Baxter, announced he wanted to dismiss any and all claims in the lawsuit against Jody Wade Enterprises, LLC on November 6.

The Court documents show the dismissal was filed on December 6 by the District Clerk. Newschannel 6 has reached out to Jody Wade to see if a settlement had been reached. We are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

