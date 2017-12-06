Cold Blast

The coldest air of the season arrives Thursday with blustery north winds, temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s first thing Thursday morning and only slowly rise into upper 30s and lower 40s by the afternoon. Winds will make it feel much colder than that. Lows by Friday morning will be the coldest of the season with wide spread lower to middle 20s. It's not out off the question that a few places could briefly touch the upper teens.

Temperatures will moderate throughout the weekend with highs back in the 60s. There's still no sign of significant rain headed our way for the next 1 to 2 weeks.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist