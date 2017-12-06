Bitter Morning, Nice Afternoon

We're woke up to the coldest temperatures in 11 months here in Texoma. The last time temperatures were this cold was the 8th of January. Thank goodness its not windy. The good news is, this afternoon will be warmer than yesterday. South Texas, including greater Houston saw snow overnight and into this morning. The forecast for accumulating snow lead to Winter Weather advisories being issued for much of coastal Texas. All in all, the weather will be agreeable over the weekend. Skies will be sunny, winds will be fairly light and afternoon temperatures will be mild. No significant chance of rain over the next seven days.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist