We'll Stay in the 30s Despite Sunshine

Today will be colder than yesterday despite mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be in the 30s most of the day topping out near 40 by mid afternoon. Winds will calm by late afternoon. Tonight will be the coldest of this fall season so far. Temperatures will fall to the low 20s just before sunrise Friday. High temperatures will warm gradually into the weekend. The warmest day of the next seven will be Sunday with highs in the mid and upper 60. Again the seven day forecast offers no promise of rain.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist