Archer City students heading to state for robotics competition

Archer City ISD is about to send off 19 of their best and brightest students. The high school robotics team qualified for state competition in Dallas.

The school's robotics team won the BEST (boosting...engineering...science and technology) UIL (university interscholastic league) State qualifiers in September.

"We thought we had done very little compared to the others but it's actually kind of funny to see that we've done better than we expected," Emily Richardson ACHS junior said.

"Disbelief, shock, joy and then a moment of 'oh, things are going to get a lot harder,'" Mika Morgan ACHS math and technology teacher said.

The students are competing against 72 other schools across the southwest in a three-day firefighter simulator competition.

The students will have three minutes to complete numerous tasks. They will need to press the right buttons so their remote control robot's claw and launcher can put out fires, save the mannequin's lives and rack up points.

The students will also have to make a sale's pitch using the 50 pages of notes, research, and data they collected for the six month period of hard work.

The 19 archer city high school students were able to build a robot with just more than 13 hundred dollars to compete for state. The majority of that money they raised was when they held a summer camp for the junior high students.

Two of the future engineers and programmers said they have grown from the experience.

"I have worked a lot better with people than I did originally," Richardson said laughing.

"I didn't know we were going to do all we did but it's been a really fun time,"

You can show your support for the students at tomorrow morning's send-off. They will pull out at 8:15 a.m. at ACHS. You can also follow their progress in the state competition on Twitter using the hashtag acrobots (#acrobots) too.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

