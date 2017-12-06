Preparations for Christmas on the Square begins in Archer City

The bells are jingling in Archer City as residents prepare for the 3rd annual Christmas on the Square.

More than 500 people are expected to arrive Thursday and take in the Christmas cheer. It all starts at 6:00 p.m. with a meet and greet with Santa Claus.

There will be live music at the Royal Theater and lots of delicious food along the city's downtown streets. Judy Miller, the creator of the event, said the children's faces light up every year.

"There's just no feeling like it just to see the kids out and just enjoy themselves," Miller said. "There's so much of a Christmas atmosphere and it's like a small town Hallmark type Christmas. It's very exciting."

Many of the downtown shops will remain open during the event. You can head to the event's Facebook page for more information.

