U.S. Postal Service seeing increase in Christmas shipping

We are 18 days from Christmas. That means it's crunch time for people to get their holiday chores done. If that's you, you're not alone.

Right now the post office is working hard to make sure packages and cards are delivered on time.

"It doesn't matter what the weather outside is like," Mail Carrier, Kathy said. "You're getting your mail six days a week. It doesn't matter from the Grand Canyon to the North Pole. We're coming to your home every day."

Whether it's raining, snowing, or sunny, Kathy is in the elements delivering mail to you. Especially during the Christmas season. Postmaster John Pezzano said the post office is expecting to deliver 15 billion pieces of mail nationally this year from Thanksgiving to New Years.

"This is our time of year," Pezzano said. "This is where we shine. We look forward to it every year. We've been doing it for 240 years and every year we try to learn from what we did last year to improve our service."

Locally the post office has seen their volume double. Pezzano said they've been prepared.

"They rearrange their schedules and personal lives to make sure that every one of our customers gets the parcels and the mail that they expect when they expect it," Pezzano said.

"Today is my day off and I'm going to work 10 hours today," Kathy said "And I would be lying if I didn't say by the time Christmas rolls around we aren't all on the brink of exhaustion. But it's well worth it."

Kathy said it's tough, but she does it because she loves it.

"We don't want to be grouchy while we're working because we are working out here for you," she said. "And it is important that we come from a place of happiness and joyful giving during this time of the year."

Santa Claus also uses the post office a lot this time of the year! If you address a letter to Santa and put it in your mailbox, we hear that he responds within a week. USPS, UPS, and FedEx all have deadlines to get your packages shipped before Christmas. For a link to all those deadlines, click here.

