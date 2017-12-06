Rider's Parmeter signs to play college soccer

With the high school soccer regular season quickly approaching, a Rider star put pen to paper Wednesday.



Senior Justin Parmeter signed to play for the Spires of the University of Saint Mary, in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Justin is a two-year varsity player for the Raiders who plays club ball for the South Lakes Cosmos out of Oklahoma City.

He told us former Rider standout Greg Fiorentino, who plays at Saint Mary, was a big factor in his decision to go up to Kansas.

"He was the one who really got me started talking to the coach," Parmeter said. "I went up there and I tried out a few months ago, and the coach really liked me. I liked all the boys. We got along really well, I feel like I fit into that program, so it just seemed like a good fit for me.

"They said they really liked my speed and my physicality, which is two things I take some good pride in, and just my technical ability on the ball."

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved