Rider's Parmeter signs to play college soccer - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Rider's Parmeter signs to play college soccer

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Rider's Justin Parmeter signs to play soccer in college / Source: KAUZ Rider's Justin Parmeter signs to play soccer in college / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

With the high school soccer regular season quickly approaching, a Rider star put pen to paper Wednesday.

Senior Justin Parmeter signed to play for the Spires of the University of Saint Mary, in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Justin is a two-year varsity player for the Raiders who plays club ball for the South Lakes Cosmos out of Oklahoma City.

He told us former Rider standout Greg Fiorentino, who plays at Saint Mary, was a big factor in his decision to go up to Kansas.

"He was the one who really got me started talking to the coach," Parmeter said. "I went up there and I tried out a few months ago, and the coach really liked me. I liked all the boys. We got along really well, I feel like I fit into that program, so it just seemed like a good fit for me.

"They said they really liked my speed and my physicality, which is two things I take some good pride in, and just my technical ability on the ball."

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • Rider's Parmeter signs to play college soccer

    Rider's Parmeter signs to play college soccer

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 9:17 PM EST2017-12-07 02:17:23 GMT
    Rider's Justin Parmeter signs to play soccer in college / Source: KAUZRider's Justin Parmeter signs to play soccer in college / Source: KAUZ

    With the high school soccer regular season quickly approaching, a Rider star put pen to paper Wednesday

    With the high school soccer regular season quickly approaching, a Rider star put pen to paper Wednesday

  • Daimarqua Foster a Mr. Texas Football finalist

    Daimarqua Foster a Mr. Texas Football finalist

    Wednesday, December 6 2017 12:45 AM EST2017-12-06 05:45:04 GMT
    Daimarqua Foster scores a touchdown against Decatur in the Regional Semifinals / Source: KAUZDaimarqua Foster scores a touchdown against Decatur in the Regional Semifinals / Source: KAUZ

    Hirschi's Daimarqua Foster has enjoyed an amazing junior season, the most prolific in Texoma history. Now he's up for one of the most prestigious honors in Texas, the "Mr. Texas Football" Player of the Year award!

    Hirschi's Daimarqua Foster has enjoyed an amazing junior season, the most prolific in Texoma history. Now he's up for one of the most prestigious honors in Texas, the "Mr. Texas Football" Player of the Year award!

  • IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    IOC: Russians can compete at Olympics, but without flag

    Tuesday, December 5 2017 4:49 AM EST2017-12-05 09:49:26 GMT
    Wednesday, December 6 2017 4:21 AM EST2017-12-06 09:21:23 GMT
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.
    The IOC executive board is meeting to decide if Russian athletes can compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics despite evidence that the country ran an orchestrated doping program at the 2014 Sochi Games.
    •   
Powered by Frankly