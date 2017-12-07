Sizzling With 6: The Coo Room Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese Sandwi - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Sizzling With 6: The Coo Room Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese Sandwich

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Ingredients:

Cream cheese, softened. 8oz
Sour Cream.  3 oz
Shredded Smoked Gouda. 1 cup
Shredded Cheddar. 1 cup
Mayonnaise 1/2 cup
Onion powder.  1tsp
Garlic powder.  1tsp
Pimentos (Roasted Red Peppers), chopped. 1 cup
Sourdough bread. 2 slices
Crispy bacon. 2 slices

Procedure: 

Mix all ingredients until fully incorporated. Spread onto sourdough bread and top with bacon. Then enjoy! To take advantage of this week's Sizzling With 6 deal with the Coo Room and other local restaurants, click here.
 

