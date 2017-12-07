Sizzling With 6: The Coo Room Smoked Gouda Pimento Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients:

Cream cheese, softened. 8oz

Sour Cream. 3 oz

Shredded Smoked Gouda. 1 cup

Shredded Cheddar. 1 cup

Mayonnaise 1/2 cup

Onion powder. 1tsp

Garlic powder. 1tsp

Pimentos (Roasted Red Peppers), chopped. 1 cup

Sourdough bread. 2 slices

Crispy bacon. 2 slices

Procedure:

Mix all ingredients until fully incorporated. Spread onto sourdough bread and top with bacon. Then enjoy!


