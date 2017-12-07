Local businesses tackle Christmas season rush

Pecan Shed and Keenos Beef Jerky are just two Wichita Falls businesses dealing with the Christmas season rush.

Both businesses are seeing more than double the orders they regularly do and are working around the clock to make sure everyone gets their gifts for Christmas.

We have more on what they're doing to get through the holiday season and some of their most popular sellers. Alex Achten will have more on Newschannel 6.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved