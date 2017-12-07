Packages of rib-eye steaks land man behind bars

A man, who has nine previous convictions for theft, was arrested again for attempting to steal rib-eye steaks from United according to police.

On November 29, officers were dispatched to the United Supermarket on Iowa Park Road around 11:15 a.m. in reference to a theft.

When officers made contact with loss prevention officers they said the suspect, Jeremey Fields, 42, was seen trying to conceal two packages of rib-eye steaks under his sweater.

The loss prevention officer said once Fields hid the packages of meat he headed toward the front door passing all the point of sales. Fields was then approached by the loss prevention officer.

When the loss prevention officer made contact with Fields to detain him the packages of steak fell out of his sweater. The total worth of the packages of meat came to $32.10.

Fields admitted to police to taking two rib-eye steaks but stated, "I didn't steal them because I dropped them and changed my mind on taking them." Officers explained to Fields that he concealed property with the intent to steal from United and passed all the points of sales.

Fields was arrested and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail with Theft over $2500 with two or more previous convictions.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved