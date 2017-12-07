Demand drives prices at the pump down

The price at the gas pump in Texas is down this week.

The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is $2.24. That price is three cents less than this time last week but 25 cents more than this time last year.

The national average is $2.48, which is one cent less than this day last week and 28 cents more than this time last year.

Cheaper winter gas prices are being seen across the country because gasoline demand has hit the lowest mark since February according to AAA Texas.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

