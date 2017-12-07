Several counties reporting 911 system outage

Newschannel 6 has learned several area sheriff's offices are having issues with their phone systems.

Below is a look at the outage map from AT&T.

Officials in Clay Co. said all lines are down including the non-emergency lines but calls were being rerouted as of 5:20 p.m. Thursday. In Archer County, only the 911 operating system is down.

Residents in Archer County can call (940) 574-2571 if they are in need of assistance and 911 calls are being rerouted to the sheriff's office.

Montague County is also being impacted by this outage. 911 calls in Montague Co. are being rerouted to the main office line. Officials said they are not sure what has caused the second outage in 11 days.

Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock posted to his official Facebook page the county is also experiencing some outages.

Officials with AT&T released the following statement, “We’re aware of a wireline issue affecting some customers in Wichita Falls and surrounding areas. We’re working to restore service as quickly as possible.”

