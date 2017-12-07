Christmas celebrations lead to business sales spike

As more and more Christmas celebrations get underway your time to shop and find that perfect gift is running out.

The rush is leading to an increase in business particularly for two Wichita Falls businesses that are doing all they can to keep up with the holiday orders.

"Right now we're going through 150 pounds a day of beef jerky," Owner of Keeno's Beef Jerky, Gary Keeney said. "And we're not able to keep up."

Keeney said every day they're busy but with the holiday rush his business is mailing packages to all 50 states and 29 countries for Christmas.

"Our postage bill monthly is about $800-$900 a month," he said. "This month it will be about $2,500 just in post-its."

Jill Montz and The Pecan Shed are just as busy with orders coming from all over the world.

"I think it's due a little bit to the Henrietta store," Montz said. "We've got customers that came through in the summer, got goodies, and now they're like hey that would be a great idea for friends and family."

Montz said December 11 will be their busiest day of the year due to a majority of their orders all coming in at once.

"We will have all of our little Pecan Shed Elf's busy working on everything," Montz said. "We'll be coming in early and probably working through the weekend to make sure we're ready for it all to go."

Both Montz and Keeney believe they are so busy every year due to their wide variety of products. One of the favorites at The Pecan Shed is their cinnamon role fudge. At Keeno's Beef Jerky it's their award-winning Kickin' T-Bone beef jerky.

"People are looking for something neat and unique to send to friends and family," Montz said. "And you can't go wrong with food."

"There's a lot of companies in Wichita Falls that are creating wonderful products that have great gifts for Christmas," Keeney said. "We just happen to be one of them."

If you plan on ordering products from The Pecan Shed, you are encouraged to have it in by December 15. If interested in Keeno's Beef jerky, December 20 is the last day to get it to your loved ones by Christmas Day.

