Archer City celebrates "Christmas on the Square"

It is officially the holiday season in Archer City.

Despite the cold, folks made their way out to the square for Archer City Christmas on the Square Thursday.

People were able to stay warm with a fire and get a bite to eat from food trucks and the kiddos could pay a visit to Santa Claus while parents shopped from some of the shops on the square.

Organizer, Judy Miller wanted to create a "Hallmark type feeling" with the Christmas celebration.

"It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas out here and it is great," said Miller.

Thursday, the city lit the 15 foot Christmas tree on the square.

There were vendors inside the royal theater and outside on the square selling holiday goods and performances from area schools.

