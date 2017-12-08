Sealed Air adopts more than 300 angels for 'Christmas Angel' project

Employees from Sealed Air in Iowa Park and Wichita Falls are making sure hundreds of kids all around Texoma have something under their Christmas tree this year.

The plant adopted more than 300 angels under Child Advocates- CASA of Red River, A World for Children and the Salvation Army, for their annual 'Christmas

Angel' project.

"It's something that our employees love to do," Mashun Tidwell, with Sealed Air said. "It's probably our favorite thing year after year."

A little over 200 employees like Marina Guerrero, worked together this year to ensure those kids got what they asked for this Christmas.

"This has a very special meaning to us because we have adopted three little ones who we actually met here," Guerrero said.

"It's an amazing feeling. It's very humbling and very gratifying to know that you are able to help someone who can never return the favor," Tidwell said.

Sealed Air employees volunteered to go on a shopping spree Thursday night along with CASA employees to buy final Christmas presents.

"It's so inspiring to see the kind of generosity that the employees of Sealed Air share with our children," Laura Grimsinger, CASA's Executive Director said.

"They love our kids and they've never had a chance to meet them and that itself is a great gift."

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved