HS tournament hoops: Dec. 7

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Rider's Ty Caswell (12) goes up for a lob pass in the Raiders' win over Canyon Randall Thursday / Source: KAUZ Rider's Ty Caswell (12) goes up for a lob pass in the Raiders' win over Canyon Randall Thursday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

Union Square Bulldog Classic - Burkburnett

Canyon Randall  36
Rider                   58
RID: Carson Sager 17 pts, Ty Caswell 15

Lubbock Monterey  63
Burkburnett             80
BURK: Kendarius Horton 31 pts, Gavin Morris 16, Jalen White 14 pts, 14 reb

Wildcat Classic - Archer City

Olney         50
Iowa Park  47

Henrietta     42
Windthorst  35

Haskell        37
Archer City  30

Dr Pepper Invitational - Vernon

Maroon Bracket

Electra       41
Hirschi JV  44
ELE: Noah Caldwell 25 pts

Dalhart     92
Seymour  61
SEY: Aaron Ermis 22 pts

Vernon   68
Quanah  40
VER: Brayden Williams 15 pts
QUA: Stran Smith 15 pts

Silver Bracket

Munday      45
Vernon JV  54
MUN: Raylynn Dockins 18 pts

Midway  44
Bryson   37
MDW: Blake Osterman 16 pts

Hirschi 9th  49
Crowell       41
CRO: Skyler Hayes 15 pts

Gold-Burg        44
Wellington JV  36

White Bracket

Quanah JV  52
Northside    41

Harrold             48
Vernon JV (B)  41

Christ Academy  44
Quanah JV         46
(F/OT)

Harrold       54
Chillicothe  45

Glen Rose Tournament

#7 Nocona  58
Glen Rose  41

Nocona     63
Benbrook  62

La Vega  50
Graham  45

#9 Mid. Heritage  76
Graham               53

Mesquite Pit Classic - Poolville

Bellevue  30
#1 Lipan  74

Holliday     42
Huckabay  26
HOL: Tucker Strealy 13 pts

Chico Tournament

Prairie Valley            68
Diamond Hill-Jarvis  46

Girls

Wildcat Classic - Archer City

City View     33
Archer City  60

Olney  21
Lipan  49

Henrietta   25
Iowa Park  30

Breckenridge  38
Archer City     64

Lipan         33
Iowa Park  43

#5 Haskell  63
City View    30

Dr Pepper Invitational - Vernon

Maroon Bracket

Munday               8
#13 Wellington  58

Quanah  30
Vernon   50

Crowell         38
San Jacinto  33

Dalhart  66
Electra  44
ELE: Alyssa Waggoner 17 pts

Silver Bracket

Northside         12
Wellington JV  35

Christ Academy  45
Vernon JV           15
CA: Kelsey McClellan 14 pts

Chillicothe  27
Bryson       29

Gold-Burg  25
Higgins      54

White Bracket

Holliday JV  42
Harrold        24

Guthrie JV   41
Quanah JV  18

Munday JV    7
Holliday JV  35

Mesquite Pit Tournament

#7 Windthorst  69
Poolville           39
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 34 pts, 11 ast, Grace Hoegger 10 pts

Wilson (OK) Tournament

Petrolia         59
Wilson (OK)  46
PET: Lindy Alexander 30 pts

Chico Tournament

#7 Notre Dame         59
Diamond Hill-Jarvis  29
WF: Reagan Macha 12 pts, Anna Luig 10

Prairie Valley  38
Chico              26

