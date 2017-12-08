HS tournament hoops: Dec. 7

Olympians Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas say they were victims of assault when the doctor worked for USA Gymnastics.
Scores and highlights from Thursday's high school basketball tournaments!
With the high school soccer regular season quickly approaching, a Rider star put pen to paper Wednesday
Hirschi's Daimarqua Foster has enjoyed an amazing junior season, the most prolific in Texoma history. Now he's up for one of the most prestigious honors in Texas, the "Mr. Texas Football" Player of the Year award!
