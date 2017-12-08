Boil order issued for Archer City, Wichita Valley Water Supply customers

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a water boil order for residents in Archer City and Wichita Valley Water Supply customers.

Archer City officials say the order was issued after a water line break and loss of pressure in the city. The order requires all water being consumed to be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes to kill all harmful bacteria.

Officials also say that customers can also use bottled water in place of boiling their water. Once the boil order has been lifted, city officials will notify the public.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Billy Ballard, Water Superintendent at (940) 574-4621 or George Huffman, City Manager at (940) 574-4570.

